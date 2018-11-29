Tejashwi Yadav: Make Muzaffarpur horror accused phone details public

Nov 29, 2018, 16:44 IST | IANS

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader made the remark during the ongoing state Assembly session

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded that the mobile phone details of Brajesh Thakur, the key accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case be made public.

"The state government should make Thakur's call details public which will reveal his ties to politicians and other officials," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

His remark was followed by other party members raising the issue and disrupting proceedings which led to the adjournment of the House.

Thakur is currently lodged in the Patiala Jail in Punjab.

Last August, the police recovered a list of 40 mobile phone numbers from Thakur when he was lodged in the Muzaffarpur jail.

