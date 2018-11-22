Tejashwi Yadav: Name minister interfering with CBI probe

Nov 22, 2018, 16:01 IST | IANS

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader alleged that the minister was keen on meeting the Central Bureau of Investigation chief and was also directing top officials in the matter

Tejashwi Yadav: Name minister interfering with CBI probe
Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded the name of the Union Minister who interfered in the CBI probe in the fodder scam case that landed his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in jail.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader alleged that the minister was keen on meeting the Central Bureau of Investigation chief and was also directing top officials in the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Deputy Chief Minister asked the Centre and the CBI to reveal the name of the person who "used to ask to bring confidential files related to the case to his residence and was taking interest in chargesheets and arrests".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: 65-year-old woman dragged on train platform while boarding

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots

These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots