Tejasswi Prakash believes in falling in love, going all out

Tejasswi Prakash says she believes in falling in love and going all out

Tejasswi Prakash

Actress Tejasswi Prakash says she believes in falling in love and going all out. She will be soon seen playing princess Uruvi in "KarnSangini". Set in the backdrop of Mahabharat, the show will trace the journey of Uruvi, who chose the outcaste king, Karn, over her childhood friend, Arjun.

"Just like Uruvi, I would fight against the world for the love of my life. I believe in ‘falling in love' and going all out, I don't care about the caste the guy belongs to," Tejasswi said in a statement.

"Love is more important to me than anything else and thankfully, I am blessed with such great parents that they would support me in any decision that I'll make," she added.

