Tejasswi Prakash's WhatsApp account hacked

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash's WhatsApp account has been hacked, and she says the perpetrator is using her account for vulgar video calls. "The person who hacked my phone is chatting with my contacts in a very friendly tone and sharing a link, asking them to send the code that they receive. Then, as soon as they send him the code on WhatsApp, he does video calling. Once you answer the call, you will see the most disgusting sight of a man performing an obnoxious act," Tejasswi told the website Spotboye.

She added, "Yesterday, I was busy shooting for a special episode for Colors TV in Mira Road. Suddenly, I got a video call on the set when I was surrounded by many people. As soon as I answered the call, I saw a nude man on it. I was shaken by the sight of it and thought to myself how disgusting it is." Tejasswi said several of her friends including industry colleagues had informed her that they have received these dirty video calls.

"I got a call from Karishma Tanna, Tanya Sharma and many other actresses. They were also shocked. It is embarrassing because first of all you are a girl and on top of that, an actress. As friends, they called me showing concern, but what about those who are just work associates and don't know me so closely? What would be their impression of me after this incident?" Tejasswi told Spotboye.

She continued: "I called up cyber crime cell. They asked me to register a complaint at the police station near my residence in Goregaon. But since I was shooting till about 3 a.m., I couldn't go to the cops. However, I will be heading to the police station very soon." Apart from Tejasswi, her "Karn Sangini" co-star Aashim Gulati's WhatsApp account has also been hacked.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates