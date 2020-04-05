Tel Malish! Kangana Ranaut enjoys 'maa ke haat ki champi' while quarantining in Manali

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, everyone has been quarantined at home. Self-isolation and social distancing are key and celebrities are appealing to their fans to act responsibly. They have also been spending this downtime in the most productive way! From working out at home to reading to chilling with their family, B-town celebs are making the most of this unexpected free time.

Kangana Ranaut too is quarantined at her residence in Manali with her sister Rangoli Chandel and her parents. During her free time, the Queen actress is enjoying a nice hair massage by her mother Asha Ranaut. Kangana is seen wearing an all-black salwar kameez, her mother is happily oiling her hair.

Kangana's fan club posted the picture with the caption, "Today is brought to you by this incredible childhood nostalgia thanks to Kangana and her mom. PS: the oil is made from a special, Chuli, found especially in the mountains… (sic)."

Take a look at the picture:

And it's not just her mother, she is been pampered by her sister as well. Last week, Rangoli Chandel posted a picture on her Twitter handle in which she was seen turning into a beautician for her sister. "What kind of an actress is this? The world of cosmetic beauty is scaling new heights and her face is full of blackheads. Finally got my hands on her (sic)," Rangoli tweeted.

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ¬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai ðÂ¥°

Pic courtesy Papa ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

On the work front, her first release of the year would be Thalaivi, which is scheduled to release on June 26, and this will be followed by an action-packed drama titled Dhaakad, which is slated to release on Diwali. She had a fantastic beginning to the year with the critically-acclaimed Panga.

