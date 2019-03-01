Telangana: 13-year-old invents paddy filling machine

national

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana): A 13-year-old boy from Hanumajipet village in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district has invented a paddy filling machine which makes dropping of paddy in gunny bags easy for farmers.

Marripalli Abhishek is studying in class 8 in a local Zilla Parisheth High School. He is son of Laxmirajam who has migrated to Dubai six months back in search of employment as he was unable to increase cultivation in his small land to enhance income.

Abhishek got the idea to develop a paddy filling machine after seeing his mother Rajavva struggle to fill gunny bags with paddy at Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) paddy purchasing center.

After he developed the idea to invent the paddy filling machine, Abhishek shared it with his class teacher Venkatesham who encouraged him and promised to give final shape to the concept.

The machine can apparently do the work of three people. It requires two wheels, iron sheet, few iron pipes rods, weighing and stitching machines. This machine can be transferred from one place to another easily and costs around Rs 5,000 only.

TRS party president Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has recognised the young talent and congratulated him with a cheque of Rs 1,16,000 and gave an assurance that he will bear all the educational expenditure of Abhishek. The boy told ANI that the paddy filling machine is useful for the farmers and labourers in the IKP centers.

"All the labourers and women are working hard to fill paddy into gunny bags. While four people remain engaged in filling up one gunny bag, this machine can do the job of three persons at a time. If the government supports me then I am interested in inventing more machines in future,"ÂÂ he said.

