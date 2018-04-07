Telangana: 15-year-old girl dies after consuming food at Madrasa

A girl died on Friday after allegedly consuming food at Madrasa in Telangana's Nizamabad city. The deceased Sumaiya was studying in Jamia Safia Madrasa located in Mallepally



Representational picture

A girl died on Friday after allegedly consuming food at Madrasa in Telangana's Nizamabad city. The deceased Sumaiya was studying in Jamia Safia Madrasa located in Mallepally. 13 other students also fell ill after consuming the food at the Madrasa and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North Division, "The 15-year-old girl complained of vomiting and motions following which she was immediately shifted to the local hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead".

"Later in the day, 13 more girls complained of the same and were shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital. All the 13 minor girls are currently stable and undergoing treatment," ACP added. A case has been registered and further probe is on in the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever