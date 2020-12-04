Telangana: 2 arrested for chopping off Sambar deer's hind legs for drinking water from lake

The Telangana forest department on Tuesday arrested two persons after they chopped off the hind legs of a male Sambar deer, reports Times of India.

The deer reportedly strayed from the forest to drink water from a lake located in a village. The locals spotted the animal drinking water and alerted others. This frightened the deer and it jumped into the lake. But it landed on a muddy field.

Read: Nashik: 9-year-old boy, witness to robbery, killed by neighbour

The locals who chased it then chopped off its hind limbs leaving it helpless. The accused fled the spot after the animal’s screams alerted villagers and they started gathering in the spot.

“The miscreants who tried to hunt the animal used an axe and attacked the hind legs first. It is a clear case of poaching. We have arrested two people and are on the lookout for the remaining two,” said Krishna Goud, Mahabubabad forest range officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news