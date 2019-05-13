Telangana Board results 2019 for Class 10 announced at bse.telangana.gov.in

results

Telangana Board results 2019 for Class 10 has been declared on Monday on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Board results 2019 for Class 10 has been declared on Monday on the official website of the Board. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has declared the Telangana SSC result 2019 for over 5 lakh students. Students waiting for the results can now login to the official websites - results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. After the official announcement by TBSE Board officials, the TS Board 10th result 2019 will be declared online. The students will also have an option of checking their Telangana Board 10th result 2019 on JagranJosh. The Telangana Board 12th result 2019 was released earlier on 11th April, 2019. You can find all the important updates and news about TS Board Inter result 2019 will also be made available on JagranJosh. Students can visit this page regularly to not miss out on any such updates.

BIE Telangana announced the Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd Year students earlier this month on 12th April 2019. In the Inter 2nd Year Result, around 72% of nearly 4.5 lakh students managed to clear the exam while in the Inter 1st Year Result the overall pass percentage stood at 60%.

About the Telangana Boards

Telangana State has two different Boards which conduct the Class 10 (SSC Exam) and the Class 12 (Intermediate Examination). The Class 10 Board Exam for SSC Students are conducted by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE), while the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conducts for managing and conducting of Intermediate level Board Exam. In the year 2014, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education were established after the formation of the state of Telangana.

