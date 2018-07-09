Telangana boy killed: Will take all steps to bring back his body
He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday
The Telangana government on Sunday assured the family of Sharath Koppu, a city student shot dead during a robbery bid in Kansas in the USA, that it would take all steps to bring back his body at the earliest. According to Kansas authorities, Koppu, who hails from Warangal district of Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.
Koppu, a software engineer went to the US in January to pursue his master's degree. A family member of the slain student told the media, "He was brutally shot dead by an unknown stranger on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries. This is very sad for all of us. We just want External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take this matter seriously and get the culprits arrested. At the same time we also request our embassy in the USA and the MEA to facilitate us in bringing back the body to India," he said.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari, IT Minister K T Rama Rao, former Union Minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatraya were among those who met Sharath's family, who resides in Ameerpet area and offered their condolences to them. They consoled Sharath's parents — father Rammohan and mother Malathi, family members and other relatives and assured them of all help in bringing back his body.
Rama Rao said as per information from the embassy officials, it is a murder and the accused and the motive are still not known and details were being collected.
Race-triggered attack
The incident comes a year after another Hyderabad techie, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in a race-triggered attack at a bar also in Kansas City on February 22, 2017. In May, former US Navy veteran Adam Purinton admitted that he fatally shot Kuchibhotla saying that he targeted the victim because of his "actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin".
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Rajnath Singh assured us of bringing back Kripal's body: Dalbir Kaur