Telangana boy killed: Will take all steps to bring back his body

Telangana's IT minister K T Rama Rao visits the family of Sharath Koppu, in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

The Telangana government on Sunday assured the family of Sharath Koppu, a city student shot dead during a robbery bid in Kansas in the USA, that it would take all steps to bring back his body at the earliest. According to Kansas authorities, Koppu, who hails from Warangal district of Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.

Koppu, a software engineer went to the US in January to pursue his master's degree. A family member of the slain student told the media, "He was brutally shot dead by an unknown stranger on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries. This is very sad for all of us. We just want External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take this matter seriously and get the culprits arrested. At the same time we also request our embassy in the USA and the MEA to facilitate us in bringing back the body to India," he said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari, IT Minister K T Rama Rao, former Union Minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatraya were among those who met Sharath's family, who resides in Ameerpet area and offered their condolences to them. They consoled Sharath's parents — father Rammohan and mother Malathi, family members and other relatives and assured them of all help in bringing back his body.

Rama Rao said as per information from the embassy officials, it is a murder and the accused and the motive are still not known and details were being collected.