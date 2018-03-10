Telangana Chief Minister calls for formulating national agenda for development

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said there was a need to prepare a national agenda for the country, keeping in mind different states and various strata of the society



Chandrasekhar Rao. File pic

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said there was a need to prepare a national agenda for the country, keeping in mind different states and various strata of the society. For this purpose, Rao suggested that experts in the fields, senior bureaucrats should give directions and road map for way forward after studying the existing Acts, laws, methods and practices, and show the changes and structural reforms to be taken up. He also said that people from all sections and regions of the country should actively participate.

The Telangana CM chaired a meeting over the preparation of a National Agenda for development and the viability of the existing methods, their pros and cons with a cross section of the experts and senior bureaucrats. Rao criticised the development achieved in the country. He averred there was a need for preparing an agenda for the national development, contending that the government was 'not able to fulfill the basic needs.'

'The Telangana state has reached several milestones in development, welfare, infrastructure and other such sectors. The Telangana state schemes, innovative programmes have become a role model for the Centre and other states. Besides duplicating some of the schemes and programmes there is a need to formulate schemes based on the needs of the other states,' he said.

'We have central government at the national level and governments at the states. A decision should be taken which subject should be with whom? Due to subjects under the Concurrent List, schemes and programmes for the same ministry are implemented separately. This is leading to problems at the field level. In the country, states have different sociological conditions. There is a need to have reservation policies based on this social fabric. States should be given freedom and powers in this regard,' Rao added. Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, NGO Kriya CEO Dr Balaji Utla, several retired bureaucrats and CMO officials participated.

