Telangana Class 10 board exam results declared, check them here

The Directorate of Government Education of Telangana released the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) March 2020 results on Monday. Students can check their class 10 exam results online on bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.jagranjosh.com.

How to check the results online?

Students can check their results by visiting the website bse.telangana.gov.in

On the website, click on TS SSC Grades 2020, which will redirect the visitor to a form

Fill in roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YY format and click on submit

Exams cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The SSC examination, scheduled to be held in March this year, were postponed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Times of India, the Telangana High Court had then directed schools in the state to schedule the examinations between March 23 to April 6, 2020. Later in May, the state education board had released a revised timetable, while announcing the dates of the examinations to be held from June 8 to July 5, 2020. As the number of cases surged in Telangana, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the exams would be cancelled and students would be marked as per their internal assessment.

100 per cent pass percentage

The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said, while announcing the results, that all the students that enrolled for appearing for the exams have passed and the state has recorded 100 per cent passing percentage. She further said that students can collect their marksheets from their schools, adding that they can inform their alma matter in case of corrections to be made in the document.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news