Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Chandrababu Naidu a cheater

TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with party leaders at a public meeting in Nizamabad. Pic/PTI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fired a fresh salvo against his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and called him a cheater.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha, in Nalgonda on Thursday, Rao further refuted claims of having any links with the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Chandrababu Naidu should be ashamed for issuing such blatant statements. It is he (Chandrababu) who has been with Modi for four years. Chandrababu is a cheater. We can't believe him."

Launching the party's poll campaign in the district, he said, "I have mentioned earlier the reason of TRS entering the elections early. The party has protested several times from Nalgonda, vying for the formation of the state."

Iterating the promises fulfilled under his regime, Rao said, "Telangana is the only state to give 24 hours free electricity to the farmers. The work on mission 'bhagiratha' will be completed within the next couple of months. The state government has also increased pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000."

'Assessing strength'

BJP believes the go-it-alone strategy in Telangana Assembly polls would give it an opportunity to assess its strength as it seeks to draw inspiration from the strides the party has made elsewhere.

