Telangana: Congress demands suspension of TSBIE secretary over 'errors' in intermediate exam results

Hyderabad (Telangana): Congress has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding suspension of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Secretary over "callous and corrupt practices" in the final results released by the board.

"This is to bring to your notice that TSBIE totally goofed up in conducting intermediate examinations and publishing results. We came to know that it is due to the incompetence and also the corrupt and callous administration of TSBIE authorities, most unwanted manipulations seem to have taken place," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a letter dated April 22.

"Suspend the TSBIE authorities including the Secretary, TSBIE for their callous and allegedly corrupt practices. Launch a High-Level Enquiry with a sitting judge of HIGH COURT into alleged irregularities of officials of TSBIE and the Globarena Technologies and punish the culprits," AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju demanded.

The Congress also demanded KCR to announce ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the needy families of deceased students who reportedly committed suicide due to faulty results published by the TSBIE.

"Nearly 25 students are reported to have committed suicide due to the faulty results published by the TSBIE. Now who should be made responsible for the deaths of 30 odd students? And who will compensate the agony caused to thousands of parents?" the letter said.

"From across Telangana, there are several thousands of parents and students coming to office of board of intermediate with their grievances. But it is unfortunate that instead of LISTENING & RESPONDING to their grievances, the TSBIE's Secretary and other authorities are bullying and bulldozing as if nothing happened and irresponsibly advising the students to apply for recounting or revaluation by paying per subject Rs 100 and Rs 600 respectively cover up their mismanagement and corrupt manipulation," it added.

The Congress also claimed in the letter that answer scripts were misplaced and question papers were leaked. On Monday, BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest in front of the TSBIE office, alleging that there is an error in the final results released by the board.

BJP Yuva Morcha's Telangana state president Bharth Goud said, "Many errors have occurred in recent intermediate results due to which students were depressed. After seeing the results, 16 students have already committed suicide till now. Intermediate board secretary Ashok Kumar says there is no problem and we are not taking any action into it."

"Suryapet MLA Jagadeeshwar Reddy stated that there have been some errors in the intermediate results and the government is looking into it. The issue has not been resolved. We demand justice to nine lakh intermediate students," he had told ANI. Some students, along with their parents, were also present at the protest site.

The mother of an intermediate student, Salman Hasmi, said, "My daughter is a first-division student but was failed in exams. But those students who did not study were passed. I demand to have the answer sheet so that we can re-evaluate. I want the government to take steps because students are taking unnecessary steps."

"I got very low marks in exams. I did not get such marks ever. It is disappointing and discouraging. It is a blunder. How can they play with our lives? I want to see my answer sheets and want an explanation," said Sai Gayathri, an intermediate student.

