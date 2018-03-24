Telangana gets new revenue division

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday decided to form a new Parakala revenue division in Warangal rural district of Telangana

The Chief Minister signed on the file pertaining to this decision on Friday, a statement said.

The new Parakala division will be formed with Parakala, Atmakur, Sayampet, Damera and Nadikudi mandals.

