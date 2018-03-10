Telangana government allots 2 acres for construction of Videsh Bhawan

The state government ordered 'alienation' of the government land at Serilingampally mandal here on payment of Rs 30,000 per square yard for the construction of the Bhawan, according to a government order (GO).



The Telangana government has allotted two acres of land here to the External Affairs Ministry for the construction of a 'Videsh Bhawan.' The state government ordered 'alienation' of the government land at Serilingampally mandal here on payment of Rs 30,000 per square yard for the construction of the Bhawan, according to a government order (GO).

The land allotment was made as per a request from the MEA. The joint secretary (GEM & EG & IT), External Affairs Ministry, has informed that the External Affairs Minister had accorded approval for creation of Videsh Bhawan in state capitals to serve as an integrated complex of all MEA offices located in a capital city, with a view to promoting functional synergy among these offices, it said.

"Therefore, he has requested the government of Telangana for allotment of two acres of land at a suitable location, for the construction of Videsh Bhawan in Hyderabad," the order added.

