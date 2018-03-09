Telangana government effects transfers of IAS officers

The Telangana government tonight effected transfers and postings of several IAS officers. Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Secretary to Chief Minister in the Chief Minister's office

The Telangana government tonight effected transfers and postings of several IAS officers. Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Secretary to Chief Minister in the Chief Minister's office, according to a Government Order (GO) issued tonight. K Manicka Raj, Collector of Sanga Reddy district, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, it said.

