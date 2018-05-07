Telangana government hospital employee rapes woman assaulted by husband

Police have arrested V Nagaraju, working as a ward boy in the biggest government-run facility in Telangana. Home Guard Qamar Elahi has also been taken into custody for alleged abetment.

An employee of the government-run Osmania Hospital has allegedly raped a woman, who had come to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered at the hands of her husband, police said on Sunday.

Sexual abuse: 2 girls drop out of school

Two girls have dropped out of school alleging sexual harassment by a youth at a village in Shamli district, the police said. The girls, who are sisters, alleged they were harassed by the accused a number of times on their way home from school.

