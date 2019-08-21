Telangana inks pact with Google get more local language content online

national

The 'Digital Telangana' effort has already rolled out several initiatives aimed towards bridging the digital divide and has started mentoring local startups and is enabling small and medium businesses to gain from the internet

On Wednesday, the Telangana government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve and get more local language content online using Google's digital publishing tool, Navlekha in order to build on its vision of 'Digital Telangana.

The 'Digital Telangana' effort has already rolled out several initiatives aimed towards bridging the digital divide and has started mentoring local startups and is enabling small and medium businesses to gain from the internet. As part of the MoU, Google will work with the Telangana government to help digitise the government's content in Telugu in order to make it easier for the common man to get access to all the information and services on government sites in their local languages.

Besides that, Google will also collaborate with the Telangana government to support its digital literacy vision and aid in the overall digitization agenda of the state.

With inputs from IANS

