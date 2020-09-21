Telangana man refuses to allow mother into house over COVID-19 fear

In a cruel act, a man refused to allow his mother into the house due to Covid scare, though she has already recovered from the virus.

The 65-year-old woman is lying in the open in front of her house for the last two days as her son and his family left after locking the house.

The shocking incident occurred in Nizamabad town of Telangana, highlighting once again how the Covid scare has made some people insensitive towards their parents and near and dear ones.

Local residents said G. Balamani was sent to an old age home by her son sometime ago. She recently tested positive for Covid-19 and the caretaker of the old age home admitted her to a government hospital. Though she recovered from the virus and tested negative a week ago, her son did not go to the hospital to bring her home.

As her son, said to be working as an assistant engineer in the electricity department, did not respond to phone calls, the hospital authorities dropped the woman outside her house. However, her son refused to allow her into the house.

With the old age home also shut due to Covid pandemic and nowhere to go, the woman sat in front of the door. Showing no concern, the man locked the house from outside and left with his wife and children.

Seeing her plight, some neighbours gave her food and drinking water. However, the woman is suffering severe inconvenience due to incessant rains and the cold.

After learning about Balamani's misery, senior civil judge Kiranmayi on Monday visited the house and called on her. She assured her all help.

In May, an 80-year-old woman was not allowed into the house by her sons out of Covid fear as she returned from Maharashtra. The incident had occurred in the Karimnagar town.

The woman who had gone to Sholapur to meet her relatives was stranded there due to lockdown and returned only after relaxations in the lockdown norms. Though she was healthy and was not infected by Covid, her elder son and his wife did not allow her into the house.

The woman's younger son too had locked his house and gone away out of fear of the virus.

Her elder son finally relented at the intervention of police and the local authorities.

