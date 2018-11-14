Telangana polls: Senior leaders, former MPs in Congress's first list

national

The list was released late on Monday night after a marathon meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party President Rahul Gandhi

Names of several senior leaders, including former MPs and ministers of the Congress have appeared in the first list of 65 candidates announced by the party for the December 7 Telangana Assembly elections.

The list was released late on Monday night after a marathon meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party President Rahul Gandhi. All state Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy will fight the polls from Huzurnagar Assembly segment again, while his wife N Padmavati Reddy has been fielded again from Kodad. K Jana Reddy, who was the leader of Opposition in the now-dissolved Assembly has been nominated for Nagarjunasagar constituency, while state Congress Working Committee President A Revanth Reddy is contesting again from Kodangal.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's campaign committee Chairman M Bhatti Vikramarka will be trying his luck again from Madhira. The list includes several former MPs, including Sarvey Satyanarayana for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat, Ponnam Prabhakar from Karimnagar and P Balram Naik from Mahabubabad.

BJP fields kin of leaders for Raj polls

BJP has awarded tickets to close family members of party leaders to contest the December 7 Assembly polls in Rajasthan, deviating from its stand against dynastic politics. Party leaders said the deviation was necessitated to avoid revolt within the party. The party was taking each step in ticket distribution cautiously to avoid revolt within the party, which otherwise could play spoilsport.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever