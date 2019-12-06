Telangana rape case: All four accused killed in police encounter

This image has been used for representational purposes only

All the four men who were accused in the rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the police, ANI reported.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Senior Police officials arrived at the site of the encounter. All four accused were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

More details awaited.

