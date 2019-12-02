Telangana rape case: 'No media, no police, no outsiders - only action'

Women organisations and students hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Hyderabad: Amid growing public anger over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, residents of the colony where she stayed, on Sunday turned away political leaders who wanted to call on her family, while the police are set to seek custody of the accused for further probe. The residents locked the main gate of the colony at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city and held aloft placards that read 'No media, no police, no outsiders — no sympathy, only action, justice.'

Condemning the incident, a woman asked why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had so far not reacted to the incident, which occurred on Thursday. “Police have said they nabbed the four accused who have confessed to their crime. Why is the chief minister not ensuring quick justice?” she asked. Another woman sought to know why the prime minister has not yet tweeted on the incident.

Former CPI(M) MLA J Ranga Reddy and his party workers, who were asked by the residents to go back, told PTI that he and his colleagues squatted at the gates of the colony for some time, expressing support for the family. However, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy called on the parents of the victim to offer moral support. Earlier, police said they planned to file a petition in the court, seeking custody of the four accused for further interrogation.

Will fuel outlet face police case?

Police are seeking legal opinion on whether a case should be filed against the employees of a fuel outlet for selling petrol in a bottle to the four accused in the case relating to rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor. The incident happened on Nov 27 at Tondapalli toll plaza.

Bar association not to represent accused

A district bar association in Telangana decided not to represent the four accused in the rape and murder case. Mattapally Srinivas, president of the Ranga Reddy Bar Association, said they had taken the decision as “a moral and social responsibility against the heinous crime.”

