Telangana State Board records 92.43 per cent pass percentage

In 2019, the total pass percentage is eight per cent higher than last year. Girls have scored 2.5 per cent higher than boys

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) announced the SSC or Class 10 results for the year 2019 on Monday.

While announcing results, Telangana state education Secretary B.Janardhan Reddy along with director and secretary of School Education T.Vijaya Kumar announced that a pass percentage of 92.43 per cent has been recorded this year.

"Students can check their results on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in and also in other private websites like Manabadi and Sakshi education etc," said a release issued by TSBSE.

The TSBSE conducted SSC Examinations from March 16 to April 3. A total of 5,52,280 students had registered for the exams and 5,46,728 students along with 40,526 private candidates had appeared for the exams.

As per the TSBSE, Jagital district saw a pass percentage of 99.73 per cent, whereas Hyderabad with 83.09 per cent, secured the lowest pass percentage.

"The TSBSE has scheduled advanced supplementary Examinations from June 10 to June 24 for the failed students and the last date for remittance for supplementary exams is May 27," the statement mentioned.

BIE Telangana announced the Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd Year students earlier this month on 12th April 2019. In the Inter 2nd Year Result, around 72 per cent of nearly 4.5 lakh students managed to clear the exam while in the Inter 1st Year Result the overall pass percentage stood at 60 per cent.

For those unversed, Telangana State has two different Boards which conduct the Class 10 (SSC Exam) and the Class 12 (Intermediate Examination). The Class 10 Board Exam for SSC Students are conducted by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE), while the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conducts for managing and conducting of Intermediate level Board Exam.

