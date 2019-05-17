Telangana to receive heavy rains in the coming days: MeT
Weather expert says the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region in the upcoming days
Telangana is likely to hit by severe heat wave conditions with the temperature hovering between 45 to 47 degrees in the coming days, Meteorology Department said.
Nagaratna, a scientist at the Meteorology Department, said: "In the coming days, the temperature in Telangana may raise up to 45 degrees and in some areas may reach upto 47 degrees. It may continue for the next few days."
On Tuesday, Nizamabad temperature was noted at 43.4 degrees followed by Adilabad at 43.3 degrees, Nalgonda at 43.2 degrees, Ramagundam at 42.2 at degrees and Hyderabad at 40.3 degrees.
The weather expert said the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region in the upcoming days.
"Present weather situation indicate that light to moderate rains and thunderstorms since the last 3 days have moved to Tamil Nadu region. But there are still chances of thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas of Telangana. After this, heat waves coming from the North Western side are likely to hit the state."
The MeT scientist also said that the humidity level across the state will increase due to these heat waves and dry conditions.
Rains have lashed Bangalore as well. The weatherman has predicted several thunderstorms over the next two evenings. The temperature is expected to range between 22 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. Several parts of New Delhi witnessed a drizzle early morning on Thursday making the weather pleasant for Delhiites.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple