Telangana to receive heavy rains in the coming days: MeT

Weather expert says the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region in the upcoming days

Telangana is likely to hit by severe heat wave conditions with the temperature hovering between 45 to 47 degrees in the coming days, Meteorology Department said.

Nagaratna, a scientist at the Meteorology Department, said: "In the coming days, the temperature in Telangana may raise up to 45 degrees and in some areas may reach upto 47 degrees. It may continue for the next few days."

On Tuesday, Nizamabad temperature was noted at 43.4 degrees followed by Adilabad at 43.3 degrees, Nalgonda at 43.2 degrees, Ramagundam at 42.2 at degrees and Hyderabad at 40.3 degrees.

The weather expert said the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the region in the upcoming days.

"Present weather situation indicate that light to moderate rains and thunderstorms since the last 3 days have moved to Tamil Nadu region. But there are still chances of thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas of Telangana. After this, heat waves coming from the North Western side are likely to hit the state."

The MeT scientist also said that the humidity level across the state will increase due to these heat waves and dry conditions.

Rains have lashed Bangalore as well. The weatherman has predicted several thunderstorms over the next two evenings. The temperature is expected to range between 22 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. Several parts of New Delhi witnessed a drizzle early morning on Thursday making the weather pleasant for Delhiites.

