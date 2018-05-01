Telecom Commission nod to in-flight WiFi, voice services

The Department of Telecom had last year asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its recommendations on licensing terms and modalities for providing in-flight data and voice services





Air passengers could soon have access to WiFi connections onboard aircraft as the Telecom Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal in this regard. "Exciting times ahead in Indian skies as Telecom Commission approved data and voice services in flights over Indian airspace," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, announcing the Telecom Commission's decision.

The minister said that he will ensure "earliest implementation" of the proposal as the government remains committed to improving services of air passengers and making their travel delightful and hassle-free. According to sources, the pricing of providing the services would be left to respective airlines.

The Home Ministry has already given its nod to the proposal.



The Department of Telecom had last year asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its recommendations on licensing terms and modalities for providing in-flight data and voice services.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever