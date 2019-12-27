Television actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kushal Punjabi, Bollywood and television actor known for films like Lakshya (2004), Kaal (2005) and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), passed away. Fellow television actor and friend Karanvir Bohra took to his Twitter handle to share the news of the untimely demise of the 37-year-old actor.

Karanvir on early Friday morning shared a post on his Twitter with multiple photos of Kushal Punjabi and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast [sic]"

Kushal Punjabi, born on April 23, 1982, started off his career as a dancer and model, his television career began with A Mouthful Of Sky in 1995. He was part of a number of shows like Love Marriage (2002) Don (2006) Kasam se (2006), he also appeared as lead in Dekho Magar Pyaar Se (2004).

He was also part of many films like Humko Ishq ne Maara (1997), Bombay Boys (1998), Lakshya (2004), Kaal (2005), Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), among others. He was last seen on big screen in Crazy Cukkad Family (2015) and television show Ishq Mein Marjawan (2018).

