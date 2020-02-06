Television actor Romit Raj Prasher's father passes away, actor shares a heartbreaking post on social media

It's indeed a sad and unfortunate day for television actor Romit Raj Prasher, who's currently working in the immensely successful show, Kulfi Kumarr Baajewaala. He lost his father, Raviraj Prasher, on February 5, and he took to his Twitter account to share this news.

He wrote- PAA Rest In Peace. The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more... Best Dad in the World,I Remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today. (sic)

Have a look right here:

PAA Rest in Peace ðÂÂÂ The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more...Best Dad in the World,I Remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today ðÂ¤Â #RipDad #RaviRajPrasher pic.twitter.com/KsA9B0ZdMb — Romit Raj Prasher (@RajRomit) February 6, 2020

The cause of death is still unknown. Designer Farah Khan extended her condolences and tweeted- Condolences Romit, take a look right here:

Condolences Romit ðÂÂÂ — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) February 6, 2020

The Chautha will be held on February 8 at the Abrol Vastu Park, Evershine Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai. Romit has been acting on television extensively for the last 17 years. He gained popularity right from his debut in 2003's Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He's also known for serials like Hum Dum and of course, Kulfi Kumarr Baajewaala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates