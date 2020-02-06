Search

Television actor Romit Raj Prasher's father passes away, actor shares a heartbreaking post on social media

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 14:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Television actor Romit Raj Prasher took to his social media account to announce the heartbreaking news of his father's death. Our deepest condolences.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Romit Raj Prasher
It's indeed a sad and unfortunate day for television actor Romit Raj Prasher, who's currently working in the immensely successful show, Kulfi Kumarr Baajewaala. He lost his father, Raviraj Prasher, on February 5, and he took to his Twitter account to share this news.

He wrote- PAA Rest In Peace. The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more... Best Dad in the World,I Remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today. (sic)

Have a look right here:

The cause of death is still unknown. Designer Farah Khan extended her condolences and tweeted- Condolences Romit, take a look right here:

The Chautha will be held on February 8 at the Abrol Vastu Park, Evershine Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai. Romit has been acting on television extensively for the last 17 years. He gained popularity right from his debut in 2003's Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He's also known for serials like Hum Dum and of course, Kulfi Kumarr Baajewaala.

