Television actor Yash Sinha and wife actress Amrapali celebrate seven years of togetherness in Turkey

On celebrating their anniversary Yash shares, "I somehow knew about this concept of 7-year itch...In a lighter vein, much respect ought to be given to the person who thought about this, especially in today’s times...In retrospect, it feels like a lifetime but coming back to present, it feels we have just started the journey with our son Kabir... These milestones are like beautiful reminders of the lovely times spent together"

On sharing their joy of togetherness Amrapali says," So if we have come this far, we shall go on forever. Was this journey boring...? Absolutely No. Of course, we have had our share of ups and downs, but I have to say our journey has had all the masala of a Bollywood movie. Now that we cross the 7-year itch we are looking ahead how the next 7 will be!

By the way, we have come to Turkey to celebrate our anniversary and we are thrilled to see Turkish people recognise us and this is surreal. It adds to the special memories, we are creating in this beautiful country." Yash Sinha was last seen in Badrinath ki Dulhaniya and Amrapali is seen in TV serial Bahu Begum.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates