Television actors ecstatic as BCL tops TRP charts

The current season of Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's BCL seems to be the most entertaining show on the tube right now! The league, which has top TV actors playing cricket, has been raking in high ratings at the box office

Sahil Anand and Arshi Khan

"We have put in a lot of hard work this season and I am so glad that people are loving it. BCL has always enjoyed a strong youthful audience, and this year, this has only grown. I am overwhelmed by the response and all I can say at the moment is that next year, we will be bigger and better!" says an elated Sahil Anand.

Sahil Anand says that everyone involved with the show has been working really hard. "All the players have worked really hard, we get injured so many times, shoot and then come to play and give our best here on the field. This is all a result of each and everyone's hard work and dedication. I am very proud and happy and I hope that BCL remains a hit all the time. It's the only platform where we actors get together and play and enjoy, so I am very glad about it," he says.

Deepika Singh says, "I am glad that BCL season 4 has got amazing TRPs, that too in the second week, as it's full of fun and drama as well as friendly cricket."

Pooja Banerjee feels that a format such as this one is bound to be loved. "I was expecting it, I kind of knew that BCL will be super hit this year and do better than before. There are very few times where you see so many actors under one roof and being themselves. We are not acting at all. And who doesn't like cricket? I am very happy that people are not just loving our characters in shows but also want to see how we are in real life," she says.

Arshi Khan, who is quite popular for her comments on the show, says that BCL has everyone's attention now. "I'm very happy. I think we have succeeded in garnering the attention and love from the audiences. I hope my association with BCL continues for years to come. And also, all the actors have performed very well. Despite their tight schedules, they used to practice for hours to make their game perfect. So, I think it is the fruit of everyone's hard work," she says.

Sangeeta Kapure is also grateful to the audience for accepting the league so well. "I'm extremely happy and excited as well because I have played consistently from the start. I am always happy to be part of BCL. This year I feel there is more fun and energy in the game and even the team is amazingly supportive and fun loving. I feel overwhelmed to see the reaction of audience, they are loving the game and supporting this format. Thanks to the people who are watching the league. Please keep supporting us and giving your love to all the players and the game," she says.

Anjum Fakih is thrilled as well. "I am extremely happy and thankful to all our fans for showering BCL Season 4 with so much love in the second season as well. I am glad that the viewers are loving it," she says, while actor Balraj Syal adds, "Increase in TRPs is a clear cut sign that people love this format and the kind of entertainment they get from their favourite TV stars. This also puts pressure on us to perform well because every fan expects their favourite celeb to win."

And here is what the star entertainer of the show Rakhi Sawant has to say! "I feel BCL is better than IPL and T20. I feel people around the world should see BCL because it is totally entertaining. We play cricket, do masti but never indulge in match fixing. We play real cricket, there is no fixing done. Ekta Kapoor has done an incredible job with this show," she says.

