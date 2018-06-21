Television actors Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla wed in Shimla

A reception will be held on June 28 in Mumbai. Rubina is currently seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Abhinav features in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Yesterday, television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in Shimla, which is Rubina's hometown. The wedding was a traditional ceremony, which was attended by some of their industry friends. A reception will be held on June 28 in Mumbai. Rubina is currently seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Abhinav features in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

