Television actress Aanchal Khurana meets with an accident, shares pictures on Instagram

In a sad piece of news, Aanchal Khurana, who was last seen in the dating reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has injured herself in an accident and she took to her Instagram account to share some pictures.

In the first picture, one could see her leg that was bruised and bleeding and taking a jibe on the incident, she wrote with a sad emoji- "Happy birthday ho gaya." (sic) Have a look right here:

In the next picture, she shared a picture where we could see her leg that was bandaged and she wrote- "2020 what else is left ??" (sic) Have a look:

And while speaking to SpotBoyE, she spoke about the accident, and this is what she had to say, "A person was reversing his car and didn't see me standing behind and banged the car into me. After which I was rushed to the hospital. Doctors are saying it's a muscle tear and I have to be on bed rest for minimum 15 days."

She also revealed, " It's my birthday day after (6th August) and I had kept a party tomorrow to bring in my birthday but unfortunately it won't be possible now and I am feeling really bad about it". Ask her if she took any legal action against the person who injured her miserably Aanchal says, "No because he apologised and in this time of pandemic everyone is little lost. So I didn't want to give him more stress. I anyway have to deal with the pain."

