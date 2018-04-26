Television actress Amita Udgata passes away

Television actor Amita Udgata passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday due to lung failure. The veteran had been kept on life support at the hospital, where she was admitted since four days



Amita Udgata

Television actor Amita Udgata passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday due to lung failure. The veteran had been kept on life support at the hospital, where she was admitted since four days. Udgata was last seen in Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is survived by two sons, Ruchin and Rishab. Her last rites will reportedly be performed today since the family is waiting for her elder son to return to the city.

Udgata was associated with Doordarshan from 1979 to 1990 and later went to do shows like Maharana Pratap, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Doli Armaanon Ki, amongst others. She has also acted in films like, Sarbjit (2016) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

