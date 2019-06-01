Tell me a story

things-to-do

Hidden in nature

Explore wildlife from the Western Ghats, lakes in Manipur and a host of other locations, without actually going there, at an informative session with storytellers Katie Bagli and Geetanjali Shetty Kaul, who are also nature experts.

On June 2, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla.

Call 8108900312

Cost Rs 100

A high-five for kids

End the summer with a five-day storytelling session conducted by Knowledge Hunt. Participating kids of up to age seven will engage in four classic rhyming stories like The Snail and The Whale, follow ing that up with other activities.

On June 1, and June 3 to June 6, 10.30 am to 12 pm

At Dancing tunes academy, Bazaar Gate, Fort.

Call 9820008070

Cost Rs 1,500

Pose for yoga

Kids between ages four and seven will learn various yogasanas through the medium of interactive storytelling at a session. They will also enact the story, Room on a Broom, by Julia Donaldson entirely through yoga postures.

On June 1, 4.30 pm to 6 pm

At Creative Catalyst, 52, NS Road Number 12, Vithal Nagar, Juhu.

Call 8879774499

Cost Rs 1,200

