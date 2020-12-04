Tell us what you want, pandemic-hit MSRTC asks its passengers

In a bid to revive its services, which has been badly hit by the pandemic, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently held a first-of-its-kind convention with passenger associations in Pune to know their suggestions, grievances and feedback. While some suggested customising routes as per passenger requirements, others spoke about focusing on the sanitisation of buses to make commuters feel more comfortable.

Officials said that the MSRTC faced extensive losses during the pandemic and it needed Rs 292 crore per month to pay salaries. "In the pre-COVID times, the MSRTC used to earn Rs 22 crore every day, but its revenue has fallen to about Rs 5-6 crore," an official said. However, the state government bailed out the corporation by sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore, but it still needs to get back on its feet.

"We went back to the passengers. They are our mainstay and the convention was held to take all-possible feedback from them about what can be done to improve passenger count. We also asked them about what they need so that the MSRTC can work out solutions along with them," an official said.

"This was a first-of-its-kind convention and MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe attended the meeting as well. Divisional officials and managers were also present. Channe made it a point to patiently hear the smallest of problems and offer solutions to them," said Thane-based Rohit Dhende from Bus for Us Foundation. The Foundation suggested customising routes as per passenger requirements.

"We gave a number of suggestions. Passengers are not travelling the way they used to do earlier. They are extremely cautious about it. The MSRTC has been running buses as per regular schedules, which needs to be changed as per the passenger requirements. The administration has agreed to this," Dhende added.

"The buses need to be cleaned and sanitised to make passengers feel safe and comfortable. This is all the more important in long-distance buses," another commuter who participated in the convention said.

"Bus shelters and bus stops in rural areas need to be maintained well as they will help the corporation remain connected to the remote areas," said a commuter. An MSRTC spokesperson said that such conventions would now be held frequently to connect with passengers and associations across the state.

Some suggestions

Customise routes as per new commuting needs of passengers.

Clean up and sanitise buses to make people feel more comfortable and safe

Improve ground infrastructure through proper signage and information

Make use of the goodwill of regular passengers to promote services.

