Telling a story of game spirit

Penalty is being released under the banner of Rudrakshh Films and hits the screens on July 26

(From left) Ashwin Kaushal, Shubham Singh,Nilesh Sakhiya,Aditya Shrivastava, Ritu Shrivastava, Lukram Smil, Bijou Thaangjam, Anuj Sullere, Srishti Jain, Mohit Nain

Kay Kay Menon-starrer Penalty launched its trailer on June 24, at PVR Juhu. Director Shubham Singh welcomed the team on the dais to talk about their thoughts and experience with the media.

The team has been looking forward to the launch of the trailer for weeks, since the announcement was made. Penalty tells the inspirational story of North-east Indian footballer, Lukram Smil, who has been fighting all odds to achieve his dreams.

The event was attended by Lukram Smil, Srishti Jain, Bijou Thaangjam, among others. Producers Nilesh Sakhiya, Ritu Shrivastava and Aditya Shrivastava along with writers Akhilesh Choudhary, Sparsh Khetarpal and Tasha Bhambra also graced the event with their presence.

