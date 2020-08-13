Telling tales! Amyra Dastur records her first audiobook Selfiewali Ladki

Amyra Dastur spent lockdown telling stories. The actor recorded her first audiobook, Selfiewali Ladki, with Storytel. Written by Peeyush Srivastava, the love story is about a selfie-obsessed girl and her boyfriend, who detests them. "I have a low attention span when it comes to reading books. Audiobooks are a boon for people like me," says the Made in China (2019) actor.

On the work front, Amyra also has Amazon Prime Video's Dilli, which is touted as India's answer to House of Cards, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed political thriller stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Dastur reveals she plays a Kashmiri girl who influences the proceedings in the capital. Before the lockdown was announced in March, the actor had T-Series' murder mystery "Koi Jaane Na" co-starring Kunal Kapoor up for release in June, but that stands pushed. She was also shooting for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production, Dongri To Dubai, a web series adapted from author Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name and Tamil film Bagheera with Prabhudeva, all of which came to a halt.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in 2013's Issaq, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi, Rajma Chawal, Made In China, and Prassthanam.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news