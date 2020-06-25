Tellly Tattle: Jaswir Kaur back after a break; Drishtii Grewal joins the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni

Last seen in Waaris in 2017, Jaswir Kaur returns to the scene after a three-year break post motherhood. She has been roped in as Parmeet Singh in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The makers plan to restart shooting next week. "After the lockdown, it is a new start for the industry, it will also mark a fresh beginning for me," says Kaur. She replaces Gauri Tonk, who quit the show amid fears of shooting during the pandemic.

Drishtii Grewal is the latest addition to the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni. As the show kickstarts its shooting again post the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, the makers are introducing new characters. Grewal plays a gynaecologist, Aditi Bedi, who steps in for protagonist Meher's (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) treatment. Says Grewal, "My mother and I are avid watchers of the show and now I am part of it. It is a dream come true. My character takes on Meher's challenging medical case."

After falling prey to a fake casting call, Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria has alerted colleagues to be cautious in an Instagram post. He revealed that he had no doubts as they behaved in a professional manner. After the initial talks and an online audition, they insisted on bare body pictures, which he refused. He then realised something was amiss.

