Telly actor Avinash Mishra's obsession for swimming

Despite a hectic shoot schedule, Avinash Mishra still manages to take time out to be in the pool.

Television actor Avinash Mishra, who plays Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan, is obsessed with swimming. Despite a hectic shoot schedule, the actor still manages to take time out to be in the pool.

He says, "I learnt swimming when I was nine and have been a regular swimmer ever since. I have also taken part in several swimming competitions. It's relaxing and refreshing. It is also the best form of cardio workout."

Mishra adds that there also another connect with swimming. "I started my career with a scene where I have to jump into a river and save the heroine," he added.

