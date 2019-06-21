Telly actors talk about the importance of yoga on International Yoga Day

television

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Television celebrities spoke about yoga regime, healthy living through yoga and wellness.

Aashka Goradia a.k.a Satrupa from Daayan

"It's been 18 months now since I've started practicing yoga in a full-fledged manner, and I've have seen some amazing results. I believe yoga is the best practice to quieten the mind from unwanted energies and thoughts. It has helped me stay more focused, energetic and has overall strengthened my body. This Yoga Day, all I want to say is that your body is your temple, keep it calm and stress free for your soul to reside in."

Anita Bhabhi a.k.a Saumya Tandon from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

"Yoga is not just about being fit, it is about meditation, focus, stretching and so much more, you can't merely call it an exercise – it is a way of life. There are so many benefits of yoga still unknown to us. You can add certain pranayams to your usual gym routine too. Yoga is one of the most beautiful treasures of our country and everyone around the world is now exploring, learning and celebrating it. We are really fortunate to have such knowledge in our country. We must all try to make yoga a part of our lives in some way."

Tinaa Dattaa a.k.a Jhanvi Morya from Daayan

"I truly believe that yoga is for everyone, irrespective of your age or fitness level. I have found that regular practice of yoga has helped me maximize my workout regimes. It gives me more energy and I do not find myself tired or drained out after a tiring day of shoot. The art of practicing yoga helps in controlling an individual's mind, body and soul. Practicing yoga might seem like just stretching, but it can do much more for your body from the way you feel, look and move. I practice yoga and I believe young adults should explore this form of exercise to live a stress free and healthy life."

Mohit Malhotra a.k.a Akasrsh Chaudhry from Daayan



"When most people think about yoga, it is typically assumed to be a feminine form of exercise, but I strongly believe that men too reap many benefits by practicing yoga. Yoga for men increases flexibility, establishes mindfulness, and enhances athletic performance. Along with the usual weight training we should also include certain pranayams in our daily fitness regime. Yoga helps align and stabilize the body engaging every muscle and strengthening it. People need to be more aware of the benefits of yoga and not just focus on sweating it out in the gym."

