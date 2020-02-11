Telly tattle: Shivangi Joshi makes musical debut; Delnaz Irani's motivational lecture

Shivangi Joshi has plenty of reasons to smile. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has made her music video debut with Nikhil D'Souza's Aadatein. "When I first heard it [track], I could visualise myself in the video and imagine how it would look," says Joshi.

Changing the game

Abhinav Kapoor, who was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, has been roped in to play a conman in Shipra Arora's upcoming series, Dating Siyapaa. He says, "It is a funny character. As an actor, it's satisfying to play different roles."

Happy plus

At a motivational lecture, Delnaz Irani spoke about the obsession to look thin. She said, "It's good to exercise and eat right but not to torture oneself. Being thin shouldn't be the ultimate goal, mental peace is also important."

Slambook

Rohan Shah

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of teleportation.

Your celebrity crush?

Emma Watson.

The last nightmare you had?

That all my teeth fell off.

Your best asset?

My height. I can fit in wherever.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Hrithik Roshan.

Your worst project?

A short film I did.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates