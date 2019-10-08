Telly tattle: Aditi Govitrikar is Mastering; Hunar Hale finds a pet

Aditi Govitrikar is currently pursuing a masters in psychology from Harvard University. One to believe in the power of education, she says, "Success is not based on our ability, but on our belief in [the] self to achieve something."

Pet love

Animal lover Hunar Hale has found a furry friend on the set of Paramavatar Shri Krishna. On noticing that a cat would find its way into her vanity van daily, she made a cozy corner inside for the cat and also brings food for her.

Spook fest

Shooting for her first supernatural thriller, Laal Ishq, proved to be a demanding affair for Roopal Tyagi. "The scene required me to crawl up a flight of stairs. My elbows and knees were bruised," says Tyagi.

Slambook

A secret that no one knows about you?

I had gatecrashed a wedding.

Your celebrity crush?

Kendall Jenner.

Your guilty pleasure movie that you never accept publicly?

Fifty Shades Of Grey.

One object you will never share with anyone?

My undergarments.

Your best asset?

My heart and smile.

