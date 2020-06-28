Telly tattle: Here's why Rubina Dilaik couldn't be part of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

After Puja Banerjee quit Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi—Kahani Mata Rani Ki, amidst pregnancy rumours, Rubina Dilaik was shortlisted for the role, which she has now declined. Turns out, she is pregnant too. Now the makers are frantically looking for a replacement. The contenders are Meera Deosthale and Eisha Singh.

Behind the camera

Kamya Panjabi Dang turns producer with the short film, Why Not Daughter? The film deals with the prejudice against the girl child. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor says, "It holds a mirror up to society. I would have preferred to act, but the compelling subject made me turn producer. It took me six months to complete it." Shot in Himachal Pradesh, the 16-minute film is directed by her ex-husband Bunty Negi.

The actress even took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the world she has created in the film. This is what she had to say to describe the subject they have opted for and the way it has been executed- "Every time I watch this film I cry a little more, with every tears in my eyes my question to the society becomes louder....... Why Not Daughter?" (sic)

Have a look right here:

