Telly tattle: Aishwarya Sakhuja embarks on a new journey, begins to learn Spanish

Accepting that she is linguistically challenged, Aishwarya Sakhuja has taken up Spanish classes online with her husband Rohit Narang. She says, "I don't know how serious Rohit is about it, but this is something I always wanted to master."

My dad, my hero

Raised by a single father, Nikhil Bhambri says he drew inspiration from his life to play Tidda in Zee5 and ALTBalaji's Who's Your Daddy? "Tidda's relationship with his father is very similar to what I have with my dad," says the actor.

Cooking for all

"I am doing my bit," says Pooja Banerjee, revealing that she cooks meals for her building's security team every day. "While we are working from home, they are on duty all day. Hence, I made extra meals and gave them sanitisers." Well, this is indeed a great initiative the actress has taken and we need to appreciate her for that!

Slambook

Abhinav Kapoor spilled the beans on some secrets about his life and the answers are all sorts of fun, take a look at them right here:

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to heal.

Your celebrity crush?

Jacqueline Fernandez.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was drowning and could not save myself.

One thing on your wishlist.

I want to scale Mount Everest.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Hrithik Roshan.

