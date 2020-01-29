Telly tattle: Aishwarya Sakhuja finds it difficult to play a vamp

Aishwarya Sakhuja is amused by the things her negative character in Yeh Hai Chahatein is compelled to do. "It's so difficult to play a vamp. No matter how hard I try to make it look natural, at times, I burst out laughing," says the actor.

Going dark

Foraying into films with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Rohan Shah says he enjoyed playing a dark character. "By the third take, I realised that I was enjoying choking someone in a scene. I gave it my all and there was no guilt," he grins.

New milestone

Launched in 2018, Ishq Subhan Allah has completed over 500 episodes. Adnan Khan, who plays Kabeer, shared, "I always had a gut feeling [that the show will work]. The show has taught me a lot about myself, my beliefs and I have seen myself grow as an actor."

Slambook: Geeta Basra

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you like to go?

I'd like to travel to 2005 and bag a movie I wanted to be part of.

One thing you won't share with anyone?

My wedding dress.

What was your worst project?

Mr Joe B Carvalho (2014).

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Penelope Cruz.

