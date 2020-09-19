Telly Tattle: Aly Goni's digital debut; Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh team up for music video

Aly Goni makes his digital debut with Boney Kapoor's production, Zidd. As the series has an Army backdrop, Goni is in prep mode to look like an officer. "This is a huge opportunity for me. I have never played a lead on television. On OTT platforms, an actor gets a free hand to perform," he says of the show helmed by Vishal Mangalorkar.

Soul connect

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh team up for the first time in the music video, Ishq Tanha. The romantic track is rendered and composed by Siddharth Bhavsar. "There is a beautiful story woven in the song about loving the soul," says Bijlani, who was last seen as host on Dance Deewane 2. Shaikh features on Tujhse Hai Raabta.

It's showtime

Amitabh Bachchan is taking no chances on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati at Film City. He is strictly following the safety guidelines. Big B has been spotted wearing a high-end face shield. It's nothing, but the best for Bachchan, who kicks off the quiz show on September 28. As it is being shot without a live audience, he is missing the impromptu interactions with them.

