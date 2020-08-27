Telly tattle: Amal Sehrawat is back at work after ordeal; Akanksha Puri's birthday bash

Amal Sehrawat, who plays Jagga in Choti Sarrdaarni, has resumed shooting for the show. The lockdown proved to be a testing time for him. In June, he lost father, Raj Bail Singh, to COVID-19 in hometown Delhi. Later, mother Kanta Raj battled the virus after testing positive twice. "The pandemic changed my life. It made me realise my priorities," says Sehrawat, who received a warm welcome on the set.

Not without the photobomber

On Wednesday, Akanksha Puri, who is seen as Parvati on Vighnaharta Ganesha, turned a year older. Due to shooting commitments, the actor held a pre-birthday bash in hometown Indore last week. She drove down from Mumbai to celebrate with her near and dear ones, especially pet dog Donut, who she describes as her "official photobomber."

Rishina hurt

Rishina Kandhari injured herself on the set of the upcoming show, Aye Mere Humsafar. The mirror in the make-up room came crashing down when her hand brushed against it while getting ready. The shards of glass caused a deep cut in one of the fingers. Due to the new normal guidelines of having a doctor on the set, Kandhari received immediate medical attention. After a short break, she continued shooting.

