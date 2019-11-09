Telly tattle: Ananya Panday reveals her prized possesions; Varun Badola's massage session

Doting dad Chunky Panday revealed on Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul that Ananya once came last in a school race. Seeing her bawl, he immediately bought her a gold medal to cheer her. It was also his way to encourage her to win the next time. The Student Of The Year 2 actor said the medal is one of her prized possessions.

The father and daughter seem to share a winning and charming chemistry, at least the mayhem and madness on the show suggest so. And given Chunky Panday's latest look, daughter Ananya couldn't stop herself from comparing him to Tony Stark, the iconic character of Iron Man.

Don't believe us? Here's her latest Instagram post that also has Farah Khan in the same frame, who Ananya calls as the hottest principal ever. Take a look:

Panday is gearing up for two films currently, the first one is Pati Patni Aur Woh, and the other one is Khaali Peeli, which releases on June 12, 2020.

Sar jo tera chakraye

Varun Badola plays Anjali Tatrari's father in the upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. A word from the set is that every day when the shoot wraps up, the youngster is seen giving Badola a head massage. For the senior actor, there is nothing more relaxing after a tiring day at work. Says Badola, "Anjali is very good with head massages. Off-screen, too, I treat her like a daughter. I have no qualms in asking her for a head massage. I am sure Anjali doesn't mind it too."

The show is about a widower who lives with his daughter who means everything to him, and the daughter feels her father is everything to her. Shweta Tiwari enters their lives and it seems there's a love story that's about to blossom. All set to be telecast from November 11, this seems to be a show devoid of screechy melodrama and present the heartfelt realities of life.

