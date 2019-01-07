Telly tattle: Aniruddh Dave's fanboy moment with Big B, Rohan Gandotra gets a makeover

television

What happened when Television actor met Amitabh Bachchan?

Aniruddh Dave and Amitabh Bachchan

Playing it for Big B

Telly actor Aniruddh Dave, who is seen on Patiala Babes, met Amitabh Bachchan recently. The actor played a track from Big B's iconic film, Sholay (1975) on the harmonica. Bachchan lauded him for his rendition.

Earlier, Dave had accompanied the veteran actor for a show in Raipur and also caught up with him on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The telly actor says he learnt to be punctual from the megastar.

Six-pack



Rohan Gandotra



It's six months since it was curtains for Dil Se Dil Tak. The show's actor Rohan Gandotra is still waiting for his next. He has realised that new assignments do not come easily on the small screen. So he has decided to don a new look. He says a six-pack can land him a role of a charmer or a fighter. Hope the makeover helps him.

