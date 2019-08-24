Telly tattle: Anita-Rohit's horror act; Shilpa Shinde has a message for FWICE

television

Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy perform a horror act while Shilpa Shinde is amused.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and entrepreneur hubby Rohit Reddy aced a horror act on Nach Baliye 9. Though they were applauded by the judges on the reality show, Reddy revealed that when his wife dearest played the scheming Shagun on Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, she would receive hate mail on social media. Often, she would tear up reading the comments. It was not easy playing a baddie for her.

What ban?

Telly actor Shilpa Shinde is rather amused that the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) banned singer Mika Singh after he performed in Pakistan. She feels the association should concentrate on stopping the exploitation of workers on film sets instead. FWICE is not a court of law, she has said in a viral video.

Seeking inspiration

The 2003 cricket World Cup was the year of Mandira Bedi's noodle straps. As presenter of Extraa Innings during the tournament, viewers could not get enough of her sheer saris and spaghetti straps. A birdie tells us that Bedi served as an inspiration for Anuja Chauhan's book, The Zoya Factor, on which the upcoming Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salman-starrer is based. She was referred to as the noodle strap girl in the man’s world. In the book, Zoya is the girl who everyone has their eyes on during a cricket World Cup.

